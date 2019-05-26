10 people shot, one fatally, at Memorial Day weekend gathering in Virginia

(CNN) -- Ten people were shot, including one fatally, during a neighborhood gathering Saturday in the Holly Cove area of Chesapeake, Virginia, police said.
The shooting started shortly after 9 p.m. while officers were on the scene investigating a traffic disturbance, Chesapeake Police spokesman Leo Kosinski told CNN.
All victims have been transported to three area hospitals and police were conducting interviews with those who attended the event to get more details. There is currently no information about a suspect, Kosinski said.
Witnesses told CNN affiliate WKTR that the neighborhood hosts a block party on Memorial Day weekend every year.
CNN's Faith Karimi and Eric Levenson contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.