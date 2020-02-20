ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Two people were shot in north St. Louis County Wednesday night.
The double shooting happened before 11 p.m. on Glorose Drive, near Chambers and Lilac. Officers told News 4 both shooting victims were alive when they arrived on the scene. Their conditions have not been released.
A News 4 photographer at the scene following the shooting spotted a car that had several bullet holes.
