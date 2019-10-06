NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Four people were shot while attending "a large planned bonfire with several hundred people in an open field," in north St. Louis County late Saturday night, police say.
St. Louis County Police said four victims suffered gunshot wounds around 11:45 p.m. at a bonfire gathering on Crown Point Drive, near Chambers Road.
Police say one victim has life threatening injuries.
The shooting happened during a fight at the event and police say it was not random. As of now, police are still figuring out how many people opened fire.
No suspects are in custody.
We were able to move down the street and get a better look at the aftermath of the shooting. A fence is broken and the field is littered with trash. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/0N5D9DwD0y— Alyssa Toomey (@Alyssa_Toomey) October 6, 2019
This is a developing story. News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available.
