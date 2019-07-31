ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three people were rushed to the hospital after their SUV flipped on its side in north St. Louis overnight.
The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday near Harney and Arlington.
Firefighters at the scene told News 4 the driver lost control of the car and hit a tree, which caused the vehicle to turn.
The injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.