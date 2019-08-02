ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three people were robbed within days of one another along the riverfront in downtown St. Louis.
The latest robbery happened Friday at 4:30 a.m. when two joggers said a gold-colored vehicle pulled up alongside them in the 800 block of N. Leonor K. Sullivan Blvd. The two suspects inside the car reportedly pointed guns at the joggers and demanded their wallets.
When the victims said they didn’t have their wallets, the suspects took the 28-year-old’s cell phone and the 19-year-old’s car keys from their pockets. The suspects then drove away.
The victims went to a business in the 800 block of South Broadway and contacted police. They were not injured.
Two days prior, a woman was standing near the Lewis and Clark statue in the 500 block of Leonor K. Sullivan when a light blue car pulled up alongside of her. The man inside the car got out and robbed the woman of her cell phone at gunpoint, according to police.
No other information regarding the robberies has been released.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
Editor's note: The original report from police stated the robbery involving the joggers took place on July 30, but later said that was an error and the robbery occurred on Aug. 2.
