FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Firefighters worked quickly overnight to rescue three people trapped during a violent crash in Ferguson.
Two cars collided and one struck a utility pole and caught fire on North Elizabeth Avenue near Chambers Road around midnight.
Three people were taken to the hospital after being rescued. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
No other details have been released.
