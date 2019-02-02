ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Six people have been hospitalized after a two vehicle collided head-on traveling on highway 364 from I-64 Saturday morning, reports say.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a vehicle with four passengers, including a 13- and 14-year-old, were traveling eastbound on highway 364 when it collided with another vehicle driven by a 64-year-old which was going the wrong way sometime after 10 a.m.
The MSHP later confirmed all six victims suffered moderate injuries. Among the victims were two teenagers.
All victims were taken to area hospitals.
The two vehicles involved were totaled, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.