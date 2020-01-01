CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two people were injured during a New Year’s Day shooting in Creve Coeur.
St. Louis County police told News 4 initial information was that two people were shot in the first block of Gandy Drive around 1:40 a.m.
The injured were reportedly taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No other information has been released.
