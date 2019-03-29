MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Firefighters say two adults and two children were taken to the hospital after an overnight fire in the 400 block of California in Rosewood Heights.
Officials say they got to the scene around 12:30am on Friday and saw heavy smoke coming from the back of the home.
Firefighters say a father had sustained burns and told crews that a child was still inside the home. First responder found that child about eight feet inside the house.
Both the father and the child were rushed to the hospital. Firefighters say a mother and another child were also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Fire officials on the scene say two of the four people taken to the hospital are in critical condition.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire. Officials have not determiend a cause.
