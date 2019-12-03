300 people in need receive new coats through the Little Bit Foundation

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- More than 300 men, women and children around St. Louis received new coats on Tuesday through the Little Bit Foundation.
Macy's ran a campaign in October where for every coat bought, Macy's would donate one. In total, the store donated 35,000 new coats nationwide. The Little Bit Foundation received 1,500 coats in total from the campaign. The group distributed 300 of those on Tuesday at Columbia Elementary.
The Little Bit Foundation advocates for impoverished children in St. Louis. Click here to learn more about the organization.
