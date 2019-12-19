FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two people are in custody as police in Florissant investigate the suspicious death of an infant.
Officers were reportedly called to the 1400 block of Stonebury Court in the Stonebridge Townhomes around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Thursday morning, police confirmed to News 4 they were investigating the suspicious death of a boy under the age of one who died Wednesday at the hospital.
Two people were in custody as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Authorities said the case will presented to the prosecutor’s office Thursday afternoon.
No additional information has been released, but News 4 will update this story throughout the day as more details are made available.
