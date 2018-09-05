ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Four people are in custody after a bi-state police chase overnight.
Police said they spotted a stolen vehicle during a traffic stop in Brooklyn, Illinois and attempted to pull it over but the suspects drove off. Officers pursued the vehicle through Venice and across the river. The chase eventually ended at Blair and St. Louis Avenue.
At the end of the chase, four suspects, three men and a woman, got out of the car and attempted to run from police. One of the suspects reportedly had an AK-47 on him and was taken into custody. Three other suspects were found during a search of a nearby home.
No additional information has been released.
