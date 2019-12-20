BETHALTO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Two people arrested regarding a multi-state crime spree could be linked to a triple homicide in Bethalto, a source told News 4 Friday morning.
Around 11 p.m. Thursday, the Bethalto Police Department received a request from the Hazelwood Police Department for a welfare check at a home in the 300 block of Mill Street.
When officers arrived at the home, they saw a person dead inside. Authorities then further checked the home and found two additional people dead. Their cause of death has not been made public.
The victims have been described as a 59-year-old woman, 32-year-old man and 30-year-old man. Their identities have not been released.
The Major Case Squad was activated shortly after the bodies were found. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-377-5266.
A source later told News 4 two people arrested in Hazelwood for a multi-state crime spree could be connected to the homicides in Bethalto.
According to the Hazelwood Police Department, officers from Clarksville, Tennessee believed two people wanted in connection to a kidnapping and aggravated assault in their jurisdiction may have been hiding out at a hotel in Hazelwood. Authorities said the same individuals had warrants for capital murder in Alabama and aggravated assault in Tennessee.
The Hazelwood Police Department said they partnered with the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and the St. Louis County Police Department Special Response Unit to arrest the suspects, who were known to be armed and dangerous.
The suspects were taken into custody in the 7300 block of North Hanley around 10:20 p.m. They were then identified as 41-year-old Brady Witcher of Alabama and 28-year-old Brittany McMillan from Tennessee.
This story will continue to be updated as additional information is released.
