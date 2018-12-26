ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Officials said eight people escaped an apartment fire late Tuesday night in Alton, Illinois.
Officials said a fire broke in the basement level or an apartment building in the 2000 block of Brown Street in Alton.
Officials said the cause is probably electrical in nature. Crews were able to contain the fire in the first unit and stop it from spreading around.
The building has four units. Eight people were inside the building when the fire broke out, including two children. Officials said everyone made it out of the building and one person was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.
KMOV will update the story as more information becomes available.
