ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two people were taken to the hospital after an early morning fire in St. Louis’ Visitation Park neighborhood.
The fire broke out at a home in the 5300 block of Cabanne around 3:40 a.m.
Firefighters said two people got out of the burning home on their own. The individuals suffered non-life threatening burn injuries and were taken to the hospital.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
