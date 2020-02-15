ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Some lovebirds braved the cold on Valentine's Day for a special date night.
Several people left the warmth of their homes and went to the St. Louis Ferris Wheel on what also happens to be National Ferris Wheel Day.
The Ferris Wheel manager said attendance on Friday was far higher than normal Fridays.
