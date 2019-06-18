ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- MetroLink saw a record number of passengers for the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Championship parade and rally.
According to Metro Transit, more than 100,000 customers boarded MetroLink Saturday.
On a normal Saturday, 25,000 passengers use the MetroLink.
“Saturday was a great day for Metro Transit, and for the Blues, the city and the region. We dedicated all of our resources to efficiently transport an incredibly large crowd to and from the festivities in downtown St. Louis,” said Jessica Mefford-Miller, Executive Director of Metro Transit.
In preparation for the large crowds, MetroLink scheduled extra security, additional transit operations personnel, customer service representatives and volunteer representatives to assist riders.
