ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two people are being held in a Tower Grove South neighborhood home against their will, sources tell News 4.
Two sources said a suspect has two people inside a home in the 3900 block of Utah against their will as of 11 a.m.
Shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, a News 4 photographer said 10 blocks were secured by police in the area of Rogers Place and Utah. A large police presence is being seen in the area.
Police told News 4 they have a "tactical situation" in that area currently. Bomb and Arson investigators have been seen at the location along with a mobile command center.
News 4 has crews on the scene and will update this story as information develops.
