ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's all New Jersey's fault that you're seeing people on social media making fun of St. Louis bagels again.
The Garden State tweeted out a photo comparing bread sliced bagels to the coronavirus pandemic.
my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/UdrgzP6hFy— New Jersey (@NJGov) May 20, 2020
After this tweet, the St. Louis Emergency Management decided to chime in to defend the city's honor.
Our bagels are NOT a disaster. 👀 @NJGov https://t.co/DltXEe3K2H— City of St Louis EM (@CityEMA) May 20, 2020
St. Louis-style bagels trended on social media last year when one guy introduced his coworkers to the bread-sliced way. It did not go well for St. Louis.
You can read more on that here.
We're also pretty sure that New Jersey has terrible BBQ.
