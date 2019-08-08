GODFREY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Two people were airlifted to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Godfrey.
The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. Thursday on Godfrey Road at Montclair Avenue.
Two people who were on the motorcycle at the time of the crash were airlifted from the scene.
No other information regarding the crash or injuries has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.