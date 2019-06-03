ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Five people were injured when a car hit cable barriers and overturned in Franklin County Friday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a vehicle being driven by an 18-year-old from St. Louis crashed on eastbound Interstate 44 at mile marker 226 around 6:20 p.m.
Including the driver, there were five people in the Hyundai Santa Fe at the time of the crash. The occupants of the vehicle ranged in age from 14 to 20.
Those inside the vehicle suffered serious injuries in the crash and were all taken to the hospital for treatment.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, none of the vehicle’s occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
