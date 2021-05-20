(CBS Newspath) -- A 19th century bicycle famous for its giant front wheel is making a comeback. The Penny Farthing was invented by the French but made popular by the Brits.
Whoever said it’s as easy as riding a bike, never rode a Penny Farthing. Neil Laughton runs the Penny Farthing Club in London. Laughton says you ride about seven feet in the air. ''They're so unusual. These bikes had their day. Their fame was in the 1870s to 1890s,” he says.
There’s a reason the term “breakneck speed” comes from these bikes. Back then, before gears, the bigger the tire, the faster and further you’d go, and there are no brakes. Penny Farthing bikes can hit top speeds of over 20 miles per hour.
The bike’s name, Penny Farthing, was coined from centuries old currency. “Penny being the large coin, and the farthing being the small coin,” says Laughton.
When the pandemic hit, more and more people gave these Victorian classics a spin. Bike shops saw demand double.
One will cost you a pretty penny. Penny Farthings cost about $2,000.
To ride this beast of a bike, it’s important to remember the 5 C’s: confidence, courage, commitment, coordination, and concentration. And if you lose one of them, you’ll learn the sixth C: crashing.
Melissa Eisdell is a Penny Farthing enthusiast. “Some people's perception might be that I’m a bit mad. But I think you have to try them to understand it. It's such good fun,” she says.
And a good way to ride around London’s famous tourist attractions. You might just become one yourself.
