(WFMZ / CNN) -- Chick-fil-A's motto is "Eat Mor Chikin" but that might be hard for a Pennsylvania man who's eaten Chick-fil-A for more than 130 days straight.
"I'm a creature of habit,” Matt Stoudt said.
Stoudt has been eating at the restaurant daily since July 13, not counting Sundays and Thanksgiving.
“Because they were closed,” he said.
Stoudt found out a guy in California held the unofficial record by eating at Chick-fil-A for 114 days in a row.
"I called my wife and said 'Hey, I wanna do it.' She laughed at me and thought I was ridiculous,” he said.
Now that he's broken the record, he urges no one else to try to give him a run for his money.
"No, no. Don't do it. If you do it, I'll have to do it again," said Stoudt.
