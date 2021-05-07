PITTSBURGH, PA (WTAE/CNN) – Police in Pennsylvania uncovered chilling allegations of child abuse when an elementary school student refused to get into his father’s van. When school workers investigated, they saw two children handcuffed inside the vehicle.
Richard Hayes, 37, and Natosha Bell, 26, are accused of abusing three children. The couple allegedly handcuffed the kids to their seats in their minivan and locked them in the basement of Hayes’ Mt. Oliver home.
"It's awful. You hear about any kid being hurt, an innocent child, you don't want to hear about that,” said Mary Grosse. Grosse lives nearby and said she’s seen the children outside before and could tell something wasn’t right. "I don't mean to be mean or anything but the way they were dressed or sometimes not dressed, or the way you'd sometimes see them handled, the children kind of, you know, just,” she said.
Court documents filled against Hayes and Bell allege the pair would lock the children, aged 11, 10 and 7, into their rooms in the basement, known as “the cell” and “the hole,” sometimes for days. The youngest, who is not Hayes’ son, told police the man hit him with a belt in the hands and face, and one time held his head underwater.
The alleged crimes came to light after the 11-year-old refused to get into his father’s vehicle at dismissal. Police said school officials looked inside the vehicle and discovered the two children handcuffed in the backseat. According to police, Hayes was also in possession of a loaded gun. He and Bell were arrested at the school.
Court documents show Hayes admitted to handcuffing the children, locking in the basement and submerging the youngest in water.
