INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence will join President Donald Trump in addressing the annual meeting of the National Rifle Association in Indianapolis next week.
Pence will be the featured speaker at the NRA Institute for Legislative Action Leadership Forum on April 26. Trump will be the keynote speaker at the forum the same day.
The NRA said Wednesday this will be the second consecutive year that the president and vice president speak at the leadership forum.
Chris W. Cox, executive director of the leadership forum, says, "NRA members are excited that Vice President Mike Pence will speak about his longstanding support for our right to keep and bear arms."
