Pelosi says she will run for Speaker again if Democrats keep control of the House

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that she would seek another term as Speaker of the US House of Representatives if the Democrats keep their majority in the chamber after the November election.
"Yes I am," Pelosi told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" when asked if she would seek the speakership again, and then added, "Let me also say we have to win the Senate."
The California Democrat made history as the first woman Speaker of the House in 2007 where she remained in the speakership until 2011 when Republicans gained control of the House. She was reelected House Speaker in 2019 after Democrats regained control after the 2018 midterm election.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
