WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Are you looking for a luxurious home in St. Louis County? This $2,499,000 home in Wildwood may be just the one.
The house has 10,426 square feet of interior space with six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and three half bathrooms and sits on 1.52 acres.
The 394 Larimore Valley Drive property was built in 2000 and comes with extensive custom millwork, beamed ceilings, stone fireplaces, art glass windows and lush landscaping.
Interested? Take a peek inside and see if you've found your dream home.
