Peek Inside: 394 Larimore Valley Drive Wildwood

WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Are you looking for a luxurious home in St. Louis County? This $2,499,000 home in Wildwood may be just the one.

The house has 10,426 square feet of interior space with six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and three half bathrooms and sits on 1.52 acres. 

The 394 Larimore Valley Drive property was built in 2000 and comes with extensive custom millwork, beamed ceilings, stone fireplaces, art glass windows and lush landscaping. 

Interested? Take a peek inside and see if you've found your dream home.

394 Larimore Valley Drive 3
As you wind down the heated cobblestone driveway, the most private and peaceful setting awaits. Unparalleled details include extensive custom millwork, beamed ceilings, stone fireplaces, art glass windows, manicured gardens, and lush landscaping. Learn more about this property on 394 Larimore Valley Drive here: sothebysrealty.com/id/3stk83

