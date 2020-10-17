Peek Inside: $2.8 million Town and Country home

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Are you looking for an exquisite, custom-made home in west St. Louis County? This $2,850,000 home in Town and Country may be just the one.

The house has more than 10,00 square feet of interior space with five bedrooms, six bathrooms and sits on three acres. 

The 12760 Post Oak Rd property was built in 2004 and comes with elaborate millwork, marble entry, a granite serving buffet, with two islands in the chef's kitchen and high-end appliances. 

Interested? Take a peek inside and see if you've found your dream home.

12760 Post Oak Road

Photographs of a home on Post Oak Road in Town & Country, Missouri for Land Litwack and Associates, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Alliance Real Estate.

