The Central West End, the Gateway Arch, Forest Park, Clayton skyline and St. Louis downtown. These are the views from this Kingshighway penthouse condo. The 232 North Kingshighway Boulevard property comes with 2,368 square feet of living space with two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and the kitchen of your dreams.
Peek Inside: Exceptional $1.6 million Central West End penthouse
1 of 35
DielmannSotheby's International Realty
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Central West End, the Gateway Arch, Forest Park, Clayton skyline and St. Louis downtown. These are the views from this Kingshighway penthouse condo.
The 232 North Kingshighway Boulevard property is one the 23rd floor and comes with 2,368 square feet of living space with two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and the kitchen of your dreams. The 900 square feet of terrace space is what makes this new home of yours exceptional.
Click here to learn more about the $1.649 million property from Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty.
