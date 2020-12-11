The 984 Charrette Lane cabin is just a 30 minute drive from Interstate 270 and I-44 and the stretched porch gives you an excellent view of the Missouri River Valley. The Washington, Missouri home sits on almost eight acres and comes with 2,080 square feet of interior space with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two partial bathrooms. Click here to learn more.
WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- This enchanting log cabin, surrounded by spectacular forestry and water, recently got a face-lift to meet modern needs and we are completely in love with it.
The $1 million cabin is just a 30 minute drive from Interstate 270 and I-44 and the stretched porch gives you an excellent view of the Missouri River Valley. The Washington, Missouri home sits on almost eight acres and comes with 2,080 square feet of interior space with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two partial bathrooms.
A stone wood-burning fireplace separates the kitchen and living room in the main floor. The upper floor features another fireplace and a bedroom. The lower floor has been enhanced to offer a recreation room, full office and full bath.
Check out the 984 Charrette Lane property to see if it's your dream home.
