Peek Inside: $13.5 million luxurious estate near Lake of the Ozarks

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- This gated estate has been called "a work of art, painstakingly sculpted from the earth’s landscape" bringing you a haven of privacy and security with meticulous attention to detail.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks.
Take a look at the 1812 Highway 42, Brumley property and see if you found your dream home. Click here to learn more about the breathtaking estate.
1 of 50
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Click here to learn more about the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Click here to learn more about the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Click here to learn more about the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Click here to learn more about the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Click here to learn more about the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Click here to learn more about the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Click here to learn more about the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Click here to learn more about the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Peek Inside: $13.5 million luxurious estate near Lake of the Ozarks
1 of 50
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Click here to learn more about the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Click here to learn more about the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Click here to learn more about the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Click here to learn more about the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Click here to learn more about the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Click here to learn more about the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Click here to learn more about the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Click here to learn more about the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
The $13.5 million property, also known as the Horse Power Ranch, has 13,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one partial bathroom on 825 exterior acres. The prestigious residence is less than 10 miles away from the Lake of the Ozarks. Clickhere to learn moreabout the breathtaking estate.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.