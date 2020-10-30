Peek Inside: $1.1 million Wentzville ranch

1 of 43

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- This stunning ranch sits on six acres with lots of outdoor features you may not even want to be inside during nice weather! 

The Wentzville home was built in 2003 with 3,465 square feet of living space, five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half bathroom. On the outside, you'll see three patios, saltwater pool, hot tub and a firepit. 

The brick and stone arched entry leads to a room with cathedral ceilings and soaring windows. Inside, you'll find a library with built-in bookcases, wet bar, wine cellar, sauna and tanning bed. 

Check out the 157 Bless US Drive property and see if you've found the place of your dreams. Click here if you're interested in learning more. 

01 Bless US Exterior.jpg

