This stunning ranch sits on six acres with lots of outdoor features you may not even want to be inside during nice weather! The Wentzville home was built in 2003 with 3,465 square feet of living space, five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half bathroom. On the outside, you'll see three patios, saltwater pool, hot tub and a firepit. Click here to learn more about the 157 Bless US Drive property.