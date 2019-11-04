CREVE COEUR, Mo. -- Yes, you heard right, former Cardinals outfielder Stephen Piscotty put his contemporary St. Louis-area home on the market.
The house, listed for $1.45 million on Zillow, features four bedrooms, six bathrooms and is "like an oasis tucked away in the heart of Creve Coeur."
The 3,682-square-foot house was built in 1988 and sits on 1.07 acres on Mosley Hill Drive in Creve Coeur.
PHOTOS: Stephen Piscotty lists his $1.4 million Creve Coeur home for sale
In an Instagram post, Piscotty said he "loved this home in St. Louis, many great memories there. But it's time to move on."
Piscotty played with the St. Louis Cardinals from 2012 to 2017. His career with the Cardinals ended when he requested a trade to the Oakland Athletics in December, 2017. The request came as a desire to move closer to his mother who was battling ALS at the time.
Piscotty's realtor said the house will be on the market at the beginning of November.
