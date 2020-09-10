Peek Inside: Timeless $3.9 million Chesterfield mansion

The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home comes with 10,781 square feet of living space on three acres of private land. The $3.9 million house was built in 2004 with the most elegant features. You can learn more about the 42 Pacland Estates Drive property at https://www.sothebysrealty.com/id/87jes4
The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home comes with 10,781 square feet of living space on three acres of private land. The $3.9 million house was built in 2004 with the most elegant features. You can learn more about the 42 Pacland Estates Drive property at https://www.sothebysrealty.com/id/87jes4
The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home comes with 10,781 square feet of living space on three acres of private land. The $3.9 million house was built in 2004 with the most elegant features. You can learn more about the 42 Pacland Estates Drive property at https://www.sothebysrealty.com/id/87jes4
The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home comes with 10,781 square feet of living space on three acres of private land. The $3.9 million house was built in 2004 with the most elegant features. You can learn more about the 42 Pacland Estates Drive property at https://www.sothebysrealty.com/id/87jes4
The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home comes with 10,781 square feet of living space on three acres of private land. The $3.9 million house was built in 2004 with the most elegant features. You can learn more about the 42 Pacland Estates Drive property at https://www.sothebysrealty.com/id/87jes4
The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home comes with 10,781 square feet of living space on three acres of private land. The $3.9 million house was built in 2004 with the most elegant features. You can learn more about the 42 Pacland Estates Drive property at https://www.sothebysrealty.com/id/87jes4
The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home comes with 10,781 square feet of living space on three acres of private land. The $3.9 million house was built in 2004 with the most elegant features. You can learn more about the 42 Pacland Estates Drive property at https://www.sothebysrealty.com/id/87jes4
The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home comes with 10,781 square feet of living space on three acres of private land. The $3.9 million house was built in 2004 with the most elegant features. You can learn more about the 42 Pacland Estates Drive property at https://www.sothebysrealty.com/id/87jes4
The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home comes with 10,781 square feet of living space on three acres of private land. The $3.9 million house was built in 2004 with the most elegant features. You can learn more about the 42 Pacland Estates Drive property at https://www.sothebysrealty.com/id/87jes4
The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home comes with 10,781 square feet of living space on three acres of private land. The $3.9 million house was built in 2004 with the most elegant features. You can learn more about the 42 Pacland Estates Drive property at https://www.sothebysrealty.com/id/87jes4
The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home comes with 10,781 square feet of living space on three acres of private land. The $3.9 million house was built in 2004 with the most elegant features. You can learn more about the 42 Pacland Estates Drive property at https://www.sothebysrealty.com/id/87jes4
The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home comes with 10,781 square feet of living space on three acres of private land. The $3.9 million house was built in 2004 with the most elegant features. You can learn more about the 42 Pacland Estates Drive property at https://www.sothebysrealty.com/id/87jes4
The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home comes with 10,781 square feet of living space on three acres of private land. The $3.9 million house was built in 2004 with the most elegant features. You can learn more about the 42 Pacland Estates Drive property at https://www.sothebysrealty.com/id/87jes4
The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home comes with 10,781 square feet of living space on three acres of private land. The $3.9 million house was built in 2004 with the most elegant features. You can learn more about the 42 Pacland Estates Drive property at https://www.sothebysrealty.com/id/87jes4
Peek Inside: Timeless $3.9 million Chesterfield mansion
1 of 13
Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home comes with 10,781 square feet of living space on three acres of private land. The $3.9 million house was built in 2004 with the most elegant features. You can learn more about the 42 Pacland Estates Drive property at https://www.sothebysrealty.com/id/87jes4
Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home comes with 10,781 square feet of living space on three acres of private land. The $3.9 million house was built in 2004 with the most elegant features. You can learn more about the 42 Pacland Estates Drive property at https://www.sothebysrealty.com/id/87jes4
Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home comes with 10,781 square feet of living space on three acres of private land. The $3.9 million house was built in 2004 with the most elegant features. You can learn more about the 42 Pacland Estates Drive property at https://www.sothebysrealty.com/id/87jes4
Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home comes with 10,781 square feet of living space on three acres of private land. The $3.9 million house was built in 2004 with the most elegant features. You can learn more about the 42 Pacland Estates Drive property at https://www.sothebysrealty.com/id/87jes4
Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home comes with 10,781 square feet of living space on three acres of private land. The $3.9 million house was built in 2004 with the most elegant features. You can learn more about the 42 Pacland Estates Drive property at https://www.sothebysrealty.com/id/87jes4
Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home comes with 10,781 square feet of living space on three acres of private land. The $3.9 million house was built in 2004 with the most elegant features. You can learn more about the 42 Pacland Estates Drive property at https://www.sothebysrealty.com/id/87jes4
Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home comes with 10,781 square feet of living space on three acres of private land. The $3.9 million house was built in 2004 with the most elegant features. You can learn more about the 42 Pacland Estates Drive property at https://www.sothebysrealty.com/id/87jes4
Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home comes with 10,781 square feet of living space on three acres of private land. The $3.9 million house was built in 2004 with the most elegant features. You can learn more about the 42 Pacland Estates Drive property at https://www.sothebysrealty.com/id/87jes4
Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home comes with 10,781 square feet of living space on three acres of private land. The $3.9 million house was built in 2004 with the most elegant features. You can learn more about the 42 Pacland Estates Drive property at https://www.sothebysrealty.com/id/87jes4
Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home comes with 10,781 square feet of living space on three acres of private land. The $3.9 million house was built in 2004 with the most elegant features. You can learn more about the 42 Pacland Estates Drive property at https://www.sothebysrealty.com/id/87jes4
Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home comes with 10,781 square feet of living space on three acres of private land. The $3.9 million house was built in 2004 with the most elegant features. You can learn more about the 42 Pacland Estates Drive property at https://www.sothebysrealty.com/id/87jes4
Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home comes with 10,781 square feet of living space on three acres of private land. The $3.9 million house was built in 2004 with the most elegant features. You can learn more about the 42 Pacland Estates Drive property at https://www.sothebysrealty.com/id/87jes4
Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home comes with 10,781 square feet of living space on three acres of private land. The $3.9 million house was built in 2004 with the most elegant features. You can learn more about the 42 Pacland Estates Drive property at https://www.sothebysrealty.com/id/87jes4
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An impressive, timeless and sophisticated mansion in Chesterfield is waiting for you to call it your home.
The 42 Pacland Estates Drive mansion has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two partial bathrooms. The 10,781-square-feet interior has an impressive entry leading into a columned two-story foyer with marble flooring.
The kitchen comes with a large island, state-of-the-art appliances, a breakfast room and a butler's pantry. Built in 2004, it has an elegant main floor master suite with a library, spa bathroom and French doors opening to patios and a pool.
As a plus, the mansion comes with game rooms, media room, wet bar, an oversized 5-bay garage with room for six cars. On the three acre exterior you'll see a stone fountain, Koi pond, saltwater pool, pool house, stone patios, fire pit and lush exotic plantings.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.