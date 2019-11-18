Peek Inside: $3.7 million Huntleigh home

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- How'd you like to live in 10,000 square feet of living space on three acres in Huntleigh?

Take a 'peek inside' this $3.7 million mansion here and see if it fits your dreams! 

The Equestrian Estate has over 10,000 square feet of living space and sits on three acres. At 8 Radnor Road, the home includes an infrared sauna, two steam showers, jacuzzis, pool, an outdoor and indoor gyms.

You can learn more about the property at finesthomesstl.com

