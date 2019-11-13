Peek Inside: This $6.8 million Huntleigh mansion had 9 bathrooms

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- How'd you like to live in a 5 bedroom, 9 bathroom home in Huntleigh? Here's your chance.

The mansion is on the market.  Take a 'peek inside' by clicking here.

The five bedroom, nine bathroom mansion was selected as the Mid-West's most significant standard of architectural excellence and exceptional design in 2018. Located at 42 Huntleigh Woods Drive, the home has 12,000 square feet of living space. A heated eight-car garage space is certainly a happy, warm bonus!

You can learn more about the property at finesthomesstl.com

