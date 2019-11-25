CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- This Clayton mansion was just custom-built five years ago and has 5,469 square feet of living space. Here's your chance to live in this four-bedroom, seven-bathroom house.
Take a 'peek inside' this $3.7 million Clayton mansion and see if you've found your dream home!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.