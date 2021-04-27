A piece of property in southwest Missouri near Branson is going viral. Crystal Palace sits on the banks of Table Rock Lake. The price tag of the property has been catching a lot of attention online. The asking price in $80 million.
Peek Inside: This $80 million ‘Crystal Palace’ for sale near Branson
