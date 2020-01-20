$4.7 million Ladue mansion

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom Ladue home has 12,852 square feet of living space and sits on two acres. The kitchen features crystal cabinetry, opens to a cozy hearth room, a private terrace and is perfect for an entertainer. The master suite includes a fireplace, private terrace and a spa-inspired bathroom. The lower level includes a movie room, a wine cellar, billiards room, saunas, hot tub as well as fitness and recreational rooms. Step outside and you find a saltwater pool. A five-car garage is a plus to the 18 Pine Valley Drive mansion.

You can visit stephanieoliverstl.com to learn mo

LADUE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- This Ladue mansion has all you need if you're an entertainer, or simply want to live your life to the fullest in your own home. 

With five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and 12,852 square feet of living space, you can easily set your dream space in this mansion. 

The mansion features fireplaces, a movie room, billiards room, saunas, hot tubs and fitness rooms. What more could one ask for? Oh, a saltwater pool and a five-car garage. The mansion has it all. 

Take a peek inside the 18 Pine Valley Drive property and see if you've found the home of your dreams.

Take a look at other beautiful homes here.

Peek Inside: $4.7 million Ladue mansion with saltwater pool and wine cellar

1 of 50

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.