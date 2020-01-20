Peek Inside: $4.7 million Ladue mansion with saltwater pool and wine cellar

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom Ladue home has 12,852 square feet of living space and sits on two acres. The kitchen features crystal cabinetry, opens to a cozy hearth room, a private terrace and is perfect for an entertainer. The master suite includes a fireplace, private terrace and a spa-inspired bathroom. The lower level includes a movie room, a wine cellar, billiards room, saunas, hot tub as well as fitness and recreational rooms. Step outside and you find a saltwater pool. A five-car garage is a plus to the 18 Pine Valley Drive mansion.

