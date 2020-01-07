Peek Inside: $4.9 million Imperial mansion with 120 acres

IMPERIAL, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Do you like horses and tending to them? This Imperial mansion lives on 120 acres of land and a facility housing 12 horses with a riding ring. 

A terrace wraps around the house and gives a great vantage point to view all the surrounding property.

Take a peek inside the mansion and see if it fits your dream!

Imperial $4.9 million mansion

This Imperial mansion lives on 120 acres overlooking the Mississippi River. The property has a facility housing 12 horses with riding space. The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home has 13,740 square feet of living space. A terrace wraps around the house and gives a great vantage point to view all the surrounding property. The pool, spa, carriage house and greenhouse are extra features to enjoy. The 525 Ticino Drive property is for sale at $4,950,000. 

