Peek Inside: $1.6 million Frontenac farmhouse is modern and built for elegance

FRONTENAC, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- This modern Frontenac farmhouse is only three years old and is already a three-time award winning Architecture & Design home. 

The elegant home features a well-lit open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, floating staircase and a double-sided fireplace. The home has four bedrooms, a total of six bathrooms and 5,545 square feet of living space. 

Could this be the home you've been looking for? Take a peek inside and see for yourself!

The home is only three years old and has already won three awards with Architecture & Design. The four-bedroom home has four full bathrooms and two half bathrooms with 5,545 square feet of living space and sits on one acre in Frontenac. At $1,649,000, the home features a well-lit open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, floating staircase and a double-sided fireplace. The kitchen has a breakfast room and plenty of pantry space.

Visit sothebysrealty.com to learn more about the 731 Laurel Oak Drive property.

