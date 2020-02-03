Peek Inside: $1.6 million Frontenac farmhouse is modern and built for elegance

The home is only three years old and has already won three awards with Architecture & Design. The four-bedroom home has four full bathrooms and two half bathrooms with 5,545 square feet of living space and sits on one acre in Frontenac. At $1,649,000, the home features a well-lit open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, floating staircase and a double-sided fireplace. The kitchen has a breakfast room and plenty of pantry space.

