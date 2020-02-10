Peek Inside: $1.3 million Des Peres home with a classic California feel

1 of 20

DES PERES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The 2-year-old custom Des Peres home is called a California Classic Cool with its expansive open floor plan.

The home has five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms with 4,958 square feet of living space.

Could this be the one? Take a peel inside the $1.3 million home and be wow'd!

$1.3 million Des Peres home with a classic California feel

The 2-year-old custom Des Peres home has five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms with 4,958 square feet of living space. Called a California Classic Cool, the home is bright with an expansive open floor plan. The 11912 Hargrove Drive home features a large eat-in kitchen, outdoor entertainment, three car garage and a finished bathroom. 

Visit sothebysrealty.com to learn more and be wow’d.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.