Peek Inside: $2.7 million Clayton penthouse with an urban luxury feel

The $2.7 million Clayton penthouse offers two bedroom suits, three bathrooms and 4,000 square feet of living space. Large windows all around provide excellent lighting and fantastic views from every room. The home has two terraces facing south and west. The penthouse is a combination of casual living and urban luxury.

Unit 15C of 8025 Maryland Ave comes with three parking spaces and a storage locker.

