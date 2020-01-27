Peek Inside: $2.7 million Clayton penthouse with an urban luxury feel

The $2.7 million Clayton penthouse offers two bedroom suits, three bathrooms and 4,000 square feet of living space. Large windows all around provide excellent lighting and fantastic views from every room. The home has two terraces facing south and west. The penthouse is a combination of casual living and urban luxury.
Unit 15C of 8025 Maryland Ave comes with three parking spaces and a storage locker.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Are you a fan of big windows, fantastic views and an overall luxury feel? If so, this penthouse sitting on the 15th floor in Clayton might be the home of your dreams.
With two bedroom suits, three bathrooms and 4,000 square feet of living space, you can turn this penthouse into an elegant and entertaining space.
Two terraces facing south and west and three parking spaces are certainly a plus.
Take a peek inside the $2.7 million Clayton property and see if it fits your dreams!
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
Wells | Simpson, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
