Peek Inside: $2.3 million Clayton home with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms

The Clayton home honors classic Clayton architecture despite the new renovations. The spacious living room has a bay window and a fireplace. It opens to the dining room through three arches. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home features several handcrafted details in the millwork, wooden doors and fireplace. The 4,819-square-foot home kitchen features marble counters and custom wooden cabinets. The 7623 Westmoreland home is in a quiet neighborhood yet close to the heart of downtown Clayton. You’re a walk away for all your favorite spots and restaurants.

