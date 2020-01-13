Peek Inside: $2.3 million Clayton home with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms

$2.3 million Clayton home with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms

The Clayton home honors classic Clayton architecture despite the new renovations. The spacious living room has a bay window and a fireplace. It opens to the dining room through three arches. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home features several handcrafted details in the millwork, wooden doors and fireplace. The 4,819-square-foot home kitchen features marble counters and custom wooden cabinets. The 7623 Westmoreland home is in a quiet neighborhood yet close to the heart of downtown Clayton. You’re a walk away for all your favorite spots and restaurants. 

You can visit stephanieoliverstl.com to learn more.

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- This may be one of the cutest Clayton homes on sale right now. A classic Clayton architecture and just minutes away from downtown Clayton. 

The $2.3 million Clayton home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms with 4,819 square feet of living space. 

The home features lots of handcrafted details and open spaces. Could this be the home you've been looking for? 

Take a peek inside and see if it fits your dreams! 

