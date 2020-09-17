Situated on 1+ acres sits a gracious stucco home built in 1900. The home has been modernized for today’s living. The entrance boasts a large foyer featuring a grand staircase, and original pocket doors leading a bright and expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases, and adjoining sunroom. You can learn more about 333 Dickson Street at sothebysrealty.com/id/hst3jy