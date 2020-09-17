Situated on 1+ acres sits a gracious stucco home built in 1900. The home has been modernized for today’s living. The entrance boasts a large foyer featuring a grand staircase, and original pocket doors leading a bright and expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases, and adjoining sunroom. You can learn more about 333 Dickson Street at sothebysrealty.com/id/hst3jy
Situated on 1+ acres sits a gracious stucco home built in 1900. The home has been modernized for today’s living. The entrance boasts a large foyer featuring a grand staircase, and original pocket doors leading a bright and expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases, and adjoining sunroom. You can learn more about 333 Dickson Street at sothebysrealty.com/id/hst3jy
Situated on 1+ acres sits a gracious stucco home built in 1900. The home has been modernized for today’s living. The entrance boasts a large foyer featuring a grand staircase, and original pocket doors leading a bright and expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases, and adjoining sunroom. You can learn more about 333 Dickson Street at sothebysrealty.com/id/hst3jy
Situated on 1+ acres sits a gracious stucco home built in 1900. The home has been modernized for today’s living. The entrance boasts a large foyer featuring a grand staircase, and original pocket doors leading a bright and expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases, and adjoining sunroom. You can learn more about 333 Dickson Street at sothebysrealty.com/id/hst3jy
Situated on 1+ acres sits a gracious stucco home built in 1900. The home has been modernized for today’s living. The entrance boasts a large foyer featuring a grand staircase, and original pocket doors leading a bright and expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases, and adjoining sunroom. You can learn more about 333 Dickson Street at sothebysrealty.com/id/hst3jy
Situated on 1+ acres sits a gracious stucco home built in 1900. The home has been modernized for today’s living. The entrance boasts a large foyer featuring a grand staircase, and original pocket doors leading a bright and expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases, and adjoining sunroom. You can learn more about 333 Dickson Street at sothebysrealty.com/id/hst3jy
Situated on 1+ acres sits a gracious stucco home built in 1900. The home has been modernized for today’s living. The entrance boasts a large foyer featuring a grand staircase, and original pocket doors leading a bright and expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases, and adjoining sunroom. You can learn more about 333 Dickson Street at sothebysrealty.com/id/hst3jy
Situated on 1+ acres sits a gracious stucco home built in 1900. The home has been modernized for today’s living. The entrance boasts a large foyer featuring a grand staircase, and original pocket doors leading a bright and expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases, and adjoining sunroom. You can learn more about 333 Dickson Street at sothebysrealty.com/id/hst3jy
Situated on 1+ acres sits a gracious stucco home built in 1900. The home has been modernized for today’s living. The entrance boasts a large foyer featuring a grand staircase, and original pocket doors leading a bright and expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases, and adjoining sunroom. You can learn more about 333 Dickson Street at sothebysrealty.com/id/hst3jy
Situated on 1+ acres sits a gracious stucco home built in 1900. The home has been modernized for today’s living. The entrance boasts a large foyer featuring a grand staircase, and original pocket doors leading a bright and expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases, and adjoining sunroom. You can learn more about 333 Dickson Street at sothebysrealty.com/id/hst3jy
Situated on 1+ acres sits a gracious stucco home built in 1900. The home has been modernized for today’s living. The entrance boasts a large foyer featuring a grand staircase, and original pocket doors leading a bright and expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases, and adjoining sunroom. You can learn more about 333 Dickson Street at sothebysrealty.com/id/hst3jy
Situated on 1+ acres sits a gracious stucco home built in 1900. The home has been modernized for today’s living. The entrance boasts a large foyer featuring a grand staircase, and original pocket doors leading a bright and expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases, and adjoining sunroom. You can learn more about 333 Dickson Street at sothebysrealty.com/id/hst3jy
Situated on 1+ acres sits a gracious stucco home built in 1900. The home has been modernized for today’s living. The entrance boasts a large foyer featuring a grand staircase, and original pocket doors leading a bright and expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases, and adjoining sunroom. You can learn more about 333 Dickson Street at sothebysrealty.com/id/hst3jy
Situated on 1+ acres sits a gracious stucco home built in 1900. The home has been modernized for today’s living. The entrance boasts a large foyer featuring a grand staircase, and original pocket doors leading a bright and expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases, and adjoining sunroom. You can learn more about 333 Dickson Street at sothebysrealty.com/id/hst3jy
Situated on 1+ acres sits a gracious stucco home built in 1900. The home has been modernized for today’s living. The entrance boasts a large foyer featuring a grand staircase, and original pocket doors leading a bright and expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases, and adjoining sunroom. You can learn more about 333 Dickson Street at sothebysrealty.com/id/hst3jy
Situated on 1+ acres sits a gracious stucco home built in 1900. The home has been modernized for today’s living. The entrance boasts a large foyer featuring a grand staircase, and original pocket doors leading a bright and expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases, and adjoining sunroom. You can learn more about 333 Dickson Street at sothebysrealty.com/id/hst3jy
Situated on 1+ acres sits a gracious stucco home built in 1900. The home has been modernized for today’s living. The entrance boasts a large foyer featuring a grand staircase, and original pocket doors leading a bright and expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases, and adjoining sunroom. You can learn more about 333 Dickson Street at sothebysrealty.com/id/hst3jy
Situated on 1+ acres sits a gracious stucco home built in 1900. The home has been modernized for today’s living. The entrance boasts a large foyer featuring a grand staircase, and original pocket doors leading a bright and expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases, and adjoining sunroom. You can learn more about 333 Dickson Street at sothebysrealty.com/id/hst3jy
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
Situated on 1+ acres sits a gracious stucco home built in 1900. The home has been modernized for today’s living. The entrance boasts a large foyer featuring a grand staircase, and original pocket doors leading a bright and expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases, and adjoining sunroom. You can learn more about 333 Dickson Street at sothebysrealty.com/id/hst3jy
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
Situated on 1+ acres sits a gracious stucco home built in 1900. The home has been modernized for today’s living. The entrance boasts a large foyer featuring a grand staircase, and original pocket doors leading a bright and expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases, and adjoining sunroom. You can learn more about 333 Dickson Street at sothebysrealty.com/id/hst3jy
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
Situated on 1+ acres sits a gracious stucco home built in 1900. The home has been modernized for today’s living. The entrance boasts a large foyer featuring a grand staircase, and original pocket doors leading a bright and expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases, and adjoining sunroom. You can learn more about 333 Dickson Street at sothebysrealty.com/id/hst3jy
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
Situated on 1+ acres sits a gracious stucco home built in 1900. The home has been modernized for today’s living. The entrance boasts a large foyer featuring a grand staircase, and original pocket doors leading a bright and expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases, and adjoining sunroom. You can learn more about 333 Dickson Street at sothebysrealty.com/id/hst3jy
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
Situated on 1+ acres sits a gracious stucco home built in 1900. The home has been modernized for today’s living. The entrance boasts a large foyer featuring a grand staircase, and original pocket doors leading a bright and expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases, and adjoining sunroom. You can learn more about 333 Dickson Street at sothebysrealty.com/id/hst3jy
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
Situated on 1+ acres sits a gracious stucco home built in 1900. The home has been modernized for today’s living. The entrance boasts a large foyer featuring a grand staircase, and original pocket doors leading a bright and expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases, and adjoining sunroom. You can learn more about 333 Dickson Street at sothebysrealty.com/id/hst3jy
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
Situated on 1+ acres sits a gracious stucco home built in 1900. The home has been modernized for today’s living. The entrance boasts a large foyer featuring a grand staircase, and original pocket doors leading a bright and expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases, and adjoining sunroom. You can learn more about 333 Dickson Street at sothebysrealty.com/id/hst3jy
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
Situated on 1+ acres sits a gracious stucco home built in 1900. The home has been modernized for today’s living. The entrance boasts a large foyer featuring a grand staircase, and original pocket doors leading a bright and expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases, and adjoining sunroom. You can learn more about 333 Dickson Street at sothebysrealty.com/id/hst3jy
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
Situated on 1+ acres sits a gracious stucco home built in 1900. The home has been modernized for today’s living. The entrance boasts a large foyer featuring a grand staircase, and original pocket doors leading a bright and expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases, and adjoining sunroom. You can learn more about 333 Dickson Street at sothebysrealty.com/id/hst3jy
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
Situated on 1+ acres sits a gracious stucco home built in 1900. The home has been modernized for today’s living. The entrance boasts a large foyer featuring a grand staircase, and original pocket doors leading a bright and expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases, and adjoining sunroom. You can learn more about 333 Dickson Street at sothebysrealty.com/id/hst3jy
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
Situated on 1+ acres sits a gracious stucco home built in 1900. The home has been modernized for today’s living. The entrance boasts a large foyer featuring a grand staircase, and original pocket doors leading a bright and expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases, and adjoining sunroom. You can learn more about 333 Dickson Street at sothebysrealty.com/id/hst3jy
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
Situated on 1+ acres sits a gracious stucco home built in 1900. The home has been modernized for today’s living. The entrance boasts a large foyer featuring a grand staircase, and original pocket doors leading a bright and expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases, and adjoining sunroom. You can learn more about 333 Dickson Street at sothebysrealty.com/id/hst3jy
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
Situated on 1+ acres sits a gracious stucco home built in 1900. The home has been modernized for today’s living. The entrance boasts a large foyer featuring a grand staircase, and original pocket doors leading a bright and expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases, and adjoining sunroom. You can learn more about 333 Dickson Street at sothebysrealty.com/id/hst3jy
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
Situated on 1+ acres sits a gracious stucco home built in 1900. The home has been modernized for today’s living. The entrance boasts a large foyer featuring a grand staircase, and original pocket doors leading a bright and expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases, and adjoining sunroom. You can learn more about 333 Dickson Street at sothebysrealty.com/id/hst3jy
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
Situated on 1+ acres sits a gracious stucco home built in 1900. The home has been modernized for today’s living. The entrance boasts a large foyer featuring a grand staircase, and original pocket doors leading a bright and expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases, and adjoining sunroom. You can learn more about 333 Dickson Street at sothebysrealty.com/id/hst3jy
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Gracious and historic. This Kirkwood house is everything you need in a home.
The $1.8 million property has 5,944 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one partial bathroom.
It was built in 1900 but has been modernized for today’s living. A large foyer at the entrance features a grand staircase and original pocket doors leading to a bright and expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace, bookcases and sunroom.
The house comes with a chef's dream kitchen with granite counters, center island, gas stove and butler's pantry.
On the outside you'll see a saltwater pool, hot tub, and plenty of space in the level yard.
Take a look at the 333 Dickson Street property and see if you found your dream home.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.