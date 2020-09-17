Peek Inside: Gracious historic Kirkwood home

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Gracious and historic. This Kirkwood house is everything you need in a home. 

The $1.8 million property has 5,944 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one partial bathroom.

It was built in 1900 but has been modernized for today’s living. A large foyer at the entrance features a grand staircase and original pocket doors leading to a bright and expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace, bookcases and sunroom.

The house comes with a chef's dream kitchen with granite counters, center island, gas stove and butler's pantry.

On the outside you'll see a saltwater pool, hot tub, and plenty of space in the level yard.

Take a look at the 333 Dickson Street property and see if you found your dream home. 

