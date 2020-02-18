Peek Inside: Elegant $1 million home minutes from downtown Clayton

The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Peek Inside: Elegant $1 million home minutes from downtown Clayton
1 of 33
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
Stephanie Oliver & Associates, Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty
The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.