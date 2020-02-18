Peek Inside: Elegant $1 million home minutes from downtown Clayton

The three-bedroom, five-bathroom family home has 2,699 square feet of living space with elegant and classic details. Luxurious elements spread through open gathering spaces. The updated dining room features built-in cabinetry and dry bar. The kitchen has a breakfast bar island, stone countertops and brand new appliances.

