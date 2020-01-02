CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The home of Blues superstar Vladimir Tarasenko is on the market for $1.8 million.
The home, which is very close to Bellerive Country Club, is located at 232 Mulberry Row Court, and features five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a pool and an indoor rink.
For more information about the home, contact agent Heather Laudie at 314-736-8064.
