Pediatric vaccine clinic taking place Monday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A pediatric vaccine clinic will be held on Monday.
The clinic, which is hosted by St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Washington University, will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Children’s Specially Care Center – South County, which is located at 5114 Midamerica Lane. At the clinic, first, second, third and/or booster doses will be available.
Children ages 5-11 are required to make an appointment. A limited number of walk-in slots will be available for those age 12 and older.
Parents and guardians can click here to make an appointment.
