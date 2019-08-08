FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle overnight.
The pedestrian was hit on St. Ferdinand between Harrison and Washington around 11 p.m. Wednesday. The road was closed while accident reconstruction crews investigated the scene.
The condition of the pedestrian has not been released.
No other details have been made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.