SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police said a person was hit by a car on southbound I-55 in South City on Tuesday.
The accident happened near the Bates exit just before 9:30 p.m.
The victim was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition. The driver remained on the scene.
All southbound lanes were closed for around one hour. All lanes re-opened just before 10:30 p.m.
